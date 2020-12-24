Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Dec 24 2020
Zayn Malik’s sister’s wedding gatecrashed by cops for breaking lockdown rules

Thursday Dec 24, 2020

British dreamboat Zayn Malik’s sister’s wedding is the talk of town for all the wrong reasons as it flouted the COVID-19 guidelines.

Photos and videos from Waliyha Malik’s event, which the former One Direction member gave a miss, have been making rounds on social media where the guests could be seen practicing no social distancing while congregating and hugging.

The wedding, according to The Sun, was also stopped by the police who were called in after the lockdown rules were flouted.

Zayn’s sister Waliyha and ex-jailbird Junaid Khan’s wedding was attended by over 40 people at Safaa Malik’s home in Bradford.

The singer himself had skipped his baby sister’s big day along with their father Yasser who was also nowhere to be seen. 

