Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Dec 24 2020
By
OCOur Correspondent

Asif Zardari invites Fazlur Rehman to attend Larkana rally on Benazir's death anniversary

By
OCOur Correspondent

Thursday Dec 24, 2020

  • Zardari invites Fazl to Larkana rally on December 27
  • Opposition leaders discuss next steps of PDM

KARACHI: Former president Asif Ali Zardari has extended an invitation to Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman to attend the December 27 rally in Larkana by the PPP to commemorate the death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

PPP holds an event every year on December 27 at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, known to be the resting place for most of the Bhutto family.

The two Opposition leaders spoke over the phone, a spokesperson of the Bilawal House confirmed Thursday. He said they discussed Pakistan's political situation.

Read more about PDM's plans for its anti-government campaign

The spokesperson confirmed that Zardari and Fazl also spoke about the second phase of PDM's anti-government campaign.

The PPP has also invited senior Opposition leaders including PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, BNP-M chief Akhtar Mengal, QWP leader Aftab Sherpao and others to attend the rally.

Schedule for PDM's second phase of anti-government movement

PDM launched the second phase of it movement against the ruling PTI government at its rally in Mardan a day earlier.

On Monday, the party's steering committee finalised a schedule for the second phase.

This time PDM will have public meetings in smaller cities too. The schedule is:

  • Bahawalpur on December 30
  • Malakand on January 3
  • Bannu on January 6,
  • Khuzdar on January 9,
  • Loralai on January 13
  • Tharparkar on January 16
  • Faisalabad on January 18
  • Sargodha on January 23
  • Sialkot on January 27

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan has lost over 100 people to coronavirus in last 24 hours

Pakistan has lost over 100 people to coronavirus in last 24 hours
WATCH: Legendary Moin Akhtar interviews PM Imran Khan in throwback video

WATCH: Legendary Moin Akhtar interviews PM Imran Khan in throwback video
Pakistan governance system has become corrupt, says IHC CJ Athar Minallah

Pakistan governance system has become corrupt, says IHC CJ Athar Minallah
Razak Dawood says Pakistan now on its way to industrialisation

Razak Dawood says Pakistan now on its way to industrialisation
FM Qureshi rules out dialogue with India in current situation

FM Qureshi rules out dialogue with India in current situation
Weather update: Karachi to remain cold, dry over next 24 hours

Weather update: Karachi to remain cold, dry over next 24 hours
Court axes decision to increase Islamabad property tax by 200%

Court axes decision to increase Islamabad property tax by 200%
PM Imran Khan pleased with 'accelerating' response to Roshan Digital Account

PM Imran Khan pleased with 'accelerating' response to Roshan Digital Account
Israeli minister denies reports of Pakistan's recognition of Israel

Israeli minister denies reports of Pakistan's recognition of Israel
Court warns FPSC of contempt proceedings against non-provision of CSS result to candidate

Court warns FPSC of contempt proceedings against non-provision of CSS result to candidate
PPP has a problem with Cabinet decision on 2017 Pakistan census

PPP has a problem with Cabinet decision on 2017 Pakistan census
When will CDA remove the encroachments on Islamabad’s Margalla Road?

When will CDA remove the encroachments on Islamabad’s Margalla Road?

Latest

view all