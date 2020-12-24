Asif Zardari invites Fazlur Rehman to attend Larkana rally on Benazir's death anniversary

Zardari invites Fazl to Larkana rally on December 27

Opposition leaders discuss next steps of PDM

KARACHI: Former president Asif Ali Zardari has extended an invitation to Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman to attend the December 27 rally in Larkana by the PPP to commemorate the death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

PPP holds an event every year on December 27 at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, known to be the resting place for most of the Bhutto family.

The two Opposition leaders spoke over the phone, a spokesperson of the Bilawal House confirmed Thursday. He said they discussed Pakistan's political situation.

Read more about PDM's plans for its anti-government campaign

The spokesperson confirmed that Zardari and Fazl also spoke about the second phase of PDM's anti-government campaign.

The PPP has also invited senior Opposition leaders including PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, BNP-M chief Akhtar Mengal, QWP leader Aftab Sherpao and others to attend the rally.

Schedule for PDM's second phase of anti-government movement

PDM launched the second phase of it movement against the ruling PTI government at its rally in Mardan a day earlier.

On Monday, the party's steering committee finalised a schedule for the second phase.



This time PDM will have public meetings in smaller cities too. The schedule is:

