Karachi Univerity extends date of open merit admission application forms for morning program 2021

Thursday Dec 24, 2020

Karachi University. — Photo: File 
  • Karachi University extends deadline till December 30 
  • The processing fee of the admission form is Rs3,000 
  • All details are available on the university's web portal

Karachi University has extended the date for the submission of online applications for open merit admission in the master and bachelor programs for the academic year 2021 till December 30, 2020.

A statement issued on Thursday said that all details regarding admission policy, eligibility, requirements for the departments, and the number of seats could be seen in the admission prospectus-2021, which is available at the web portal.

The candidates can fill in and submit admission forms with scanned copies of the required documents through the online admission portal.

The processing fee of the admission form is Rs3,000 and can be submitted in any branch of United Bank Limited through an online generated fee voucher from the web portal.

KU has also extended the submission of the online admission forms for the reserved seats in morning program 2021 for sports, University of Karachi employees, special persons, armed forces, lawyers offspring’s, FATA, Northern Areas and Azad Jammu Kashmir, rural Sindh, and Balochistan till December 30, 2020.

The online admissions forms for reserved seats are available on the web portal. The candidates will pay Rs2,000 as the processing fee, while they can submit their admission forms.

If a candidate has appeared in the entry test held on December 12 and 13, 2020, they would be eligible to apply for the admissions on a reserved seat in those departments.

