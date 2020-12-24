Zoom sessions and Google Hangouts: Are virtual meetings exacerbating climate emergency?

A student takes classes online with his companions using the Zoom app at home in El Masnou, north of Barcelona, Spain, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Albert Gea/Files

LONDON: As schools and offices increasingly rely on applications such as Zoom and Alphabet Inc's Google Hangouts to hold classes and virtual meetings due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, concerns have grown that the surge in online sessions and video-streaming may be bolstering planet-heating emissions that likely exacerbate the climate emergency.



Face-to-face interactions in and out of the workplace have been replaced with video calls, emails, instant messaging, and virtual entertainment, translating into our reliance on digital technology skyrocketing this year.

A couple sorts out recyclable parts from electrical and electronic equipment at Quan Do village in Bac Ninh province, Vietnam, July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Kham/Files

Between February and April, at the peak of worldwide lockdowns, global internet traffic surged by nearly 40%, driven by video conferences, online gaming, streaming, and social media, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

At this rate, web traffic is set to double by 2022, with mobile internet users expected to jump to 5 billion by 2025 from 3.8 billion last year, the IEA predicts.

And all this online activity needs to be powered by electricity, raising the question of whether it could lead to a surge in planet-heating emissions — now and in the future.

The picture is more complex than it might first appear, say energy researchers.



Kaethe Singer, accompanied by her cat, studies at home during the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Jugenheim near Darmstadt, Germany, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Files

A greener future for the industry will depend on the source of power tech companies use and how they design their products.



Data demand

Data centres that process and store data from online activities, such as emailing and video streaming, accounted for about 1% of global electricity use in 2019, IEA analysis shows.

An Indonesian clown prepares before streaming his magic service in social media at his house, amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/Files

Yet despite a 60% surge in demand for data centre services, the energy required to power this is estimated to stay flat until 2022, says the IEA, citing a February study led by US engineering professor Eric Masanet at Northwestern University.



This is because, compared to other industries, data centres have generally become more energy-efficient and companies are increasingly investing in renewable energy to cool down their servers, said IEA researcher George Kamiya.



"Decarbonising aviation and heavy industry is challenging because many of the technologies we need are not yet commercially available," he noted.

A technician at the Syrian educational channel directs educational lessons on TV in Damascus, Syria, March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki/Files

"Decarbonising data centres is easier: power them with clean electricity and continue to push energy efficiency through policy, investment and innovation," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.



Clean cooling

Cooling can account for up to half of a data centre's total energy use, according to Green Mountain, a data centre company in Norway that runs on hydropower from the ice-cold fjords and rivers nearby.



Martin Vernaza, 8, studies at home in Bogota, Colombia, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez/Files

"Data centres generate a huge amount of heat and that heat has to be removed, otherwise it would not work — everything would melt down," said chief executive Tor Kristian Gyland.



A Google data centre in Finland uses recycled seawater to save on the energy needed to cool its servers, while other companies have opened facilities near the Arctic Circle to benefit from naturally cold air.

Tech titans including Facebook, Google, Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft have all pledged to use only renewable energy and reach net-zero emissions within the next two decades.

Members of the city commission to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vote during a meeting via Zoom video link in Lviv, Ukraine, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Roman Baluk/Files

But research shows emerging technologies like cryptocurrencies, artificial intelligence (AI), and 5G networks could slow down efforts to tackle global warming by consuming ever-growing amounts of power.

High school English teacher, Fabiano da Silva Silveira, 41, from the Colegio Israelita Brasileiro or Brazilian Israeli High School leads an online class in Porto Alegre, Brazil, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Diego Vara

Cryptocurrency Bitcoin, for example, consumed 0.2-0.3% of global electricity use in 2019, according to The Royal Society, a leading British scientific academy.

Studies estimate that digital technologies contribute between 1.4% to 5.9% of global greenhouse gas emissions, The Royal Society said.



By comparison, the transport sector — mostly road vehicles — accounts for about quarter, the IEA said.

Can individual actions help tackle emissions related to technology?



Personal choices

Keeping a smartphone for longer or repairing it can reduce its carbon footprint considering the "embodied" emissions needed to make a phone in the first place — from mining and manufacturing to distribution, The Royal Society said in a recent report.

Artists perform in front of screens showing audience via the Zoom application during the first six-hour online music festival at a studio amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/Files

Recycling electronic waste could also shrink the environmental footprint caused by the mining industry, it added.

Streaming video for one hour on a smartphone in Standard Definition could generate eight times fewer emissions compared with Ultra High Definition, it added.

Dino Lin, Stella Zhang, and Wowo Lin, 5, exercise using filled water bottles as weights as they watch a fitness class online at their house, during the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai, China, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song/Files

Meanwhile, the IEA says streaming services from videos and gaming are driving demand for data centre services, and will account for 87% of consumer internet traffic in 2022.

But cutting down on online leisure activities is not going to stop climate change, said Kamiya.



"I worry that focusing too much on low-emissions activities like streaming video could divert attention away from other behaviour changes that could actually reduce emissions, like flying and driving less," he said.

"While individual actions are important, we need governments to implement strong climate policies to achieve structural emission reductions across all sectors."

Jo Proudlove, 48, works online from a garden office in her home, whilst self-isolating with her daughter, Eve, as the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases increase around the world, in London, Britain, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Files

At the same time, many applications of digital technologies can help reduce emissions, he added, for example, using AI to forecast and improve how we use electricity at home.

"We need the right energy and climate policies to make sure that digitalisation helps to tackle climate change, instead of making it worse," he said.



—Input from Thomson Reuters Foundation