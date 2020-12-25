‘Kurulus: Osman’ star Burak Ozcivit receives love on his 36th birthday

Leading Turkish actor Burak Özçivit, who portrays the titular role in historical drama series Kurulus: Osman, celebrated his 36th birthday with family on Thursday.



Burak’s wife Fahriye Evcen turned to Instagram and shared loved-up photos with the hubby to extend birthday wishes to him.

Posting the PAD-filled snaps, Evcen wrote, “Other half .. happy birthday” followed by heart emoticons.

The Kurulus: Osman star also turned to the photo-video sharing platform and posted the same snaps with a simple heart emoticon.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Fans of ‘Osman’ also extended love and sweet wishes to their favourite star.

Find Fahriye Evcen’s Post Below



