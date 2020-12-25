Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Dec 25 2020
Goodbye toxic energy: Demi Lovato as 2020 comes to an end

Friday Dec 25, 2020

Vocal powerhouse Demi Lovato is ready to say goodbye to 2020.

Taking on her Instagram story, she shared a photo of her beautifully manicured hand which featured black nails with an evil eye.

In the photo she shared multiple captions, sharing what it is she wants to let go of as the year comes to an end.

"Goodbyeeeeee toxic energy," she wrote. "Don't let the door hit ya on the way out."

"Bad vibes can't catch meeee," she added. "thanks for the lessons now biiiieeeeeee."

The Skyscraper singer, who ended her engagement to Max Ehrich in September said "GOOD RIDDANCE TO THE ENERGY VULTURES".

Needless to say, the year has been very eventful for the singer.

She opened the year with a performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards, the first time since she overdosed.

During quarantine, she dated, engaged and broke up with Ehrich.

"The best part about being single is knowing that my happiness is coming from no other person than myself," Lovato wrote on her Instagram story earlier this month.

Over the past few months, she released a few songs like OK Not To Be OK with Marshmello, Commander In Chief and Still Have Me.

