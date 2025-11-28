Hayden Panettiere receives sage advice from ‘Scream 4’ director Wes Craven

Hayden Panettiere has recently received sage advice from her Scream 4 director, Wes Craven.

The American actress praised the late director and revealed he had an “incredible impact” on her life in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“I got to work with Wes… He is amazing,” he told the outlet.

Hayden remarked, “I'm so sad that he left us far before his time.”

“But he had an incredible impact on my life and on me as an actor, which I now utilise when I go into other projects,” explained the 36-year-old.

When asked about advice she received from Wes, Hayden recalled “memories of the timing of things”.

“So, when you're sitting, he would be like, 'This is going to feel very slow. It's gonna feel like you're moving in slow motion, but when you put the music in and you edit it together, you have to build up that anticipation and you have to hit it right on the nail on the head,’” pointed out the Nashville actress.

Hayden further said, “You can't be a moment over. You gotta be right on the nose.”

The Heroes actress revealed that Wes, who died in 2015, suggested, “Move slow, or move slower,' and I would be like, 'Geez, this feels like I'm moving at the pace of a snail.’”

“But watching it afterwards after he put it together and edited everything, he was so right,” mentioned Hayden.

Remember The Titans actress gushed over Wes, saying, “He was so spectacular. I mean, he taught me also how to be on set. I would love to direct at some point in my life.”

“He really was an amazing example. He set an amazing example for how I would like to be as a director, as anybody on set,” added Hayden.