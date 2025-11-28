Robbie Williams daughter shines at Tinsel Town UK premiere

 
November 28, 2025

Robbie Williams is a proud dad as daughter makes film debut

Robbie Williams is a proud dad as his eldest daughter Teddy Williams has made acting debut in Tinsel Town.

The 13-year-old stepped into the spotlight for the first time as she walked the red carpet of the Sky Cinema Christmas film.

Joined by her famous parents, the teenager bedazzled in emerald green minidress paired with Mary Jane heels and a chic black fur jacket.

The 51-year-old looked sharp in a black turtleneck and double-breasted blaze, while his wife Ayda Field stunned in a silky white lace pantsuit.

The family’s united appearance melted hearts of fans.

Sky Cinema shared a clip on TikTok of the family arriving at the glamorous gathering at Vue Leicester Square, London.

The caption of the post read, “One talented family ???? See Teddy Williams in #TinselTown this Christmas ????.”

Teddy appears in Tinsel Town alongside Rebel Wilson, Kiefer Sutherland, and Lucien Laviscount.

The story of the film revolves around a ‘washed-up Hollywood action hero’ who ‘takes a role in a small English village's quirky Christmas pantomime, where he finds unexpected inspiration through the show's straight-talking dance instructor’.

Chriss Foggin-directed British Christmas comedy film is set to release Friday, November 28.

