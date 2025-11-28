Strange things happening in 'Stranger Things' season 5

'Stranger Things' season 5 finale sparks debate

The finale of Stranger Things season 5 has sparked heated debate online among fans with a blunder in a particular scene.

The scene under discussion features Winona Ryder’s character, Joyce Byers which left viewers questioning whether the shot was AI-generated or performed by a stunt double.

An X (formerly Twitter) account which goes by the name The Beyond Reporter, compared a frame of Joyce with a flashback of young Eleven, suggesting digital alteration.

The post quickly racked up over 92,000 views sparking a debate about whether the Duffer Brothers used AI technology or a stunt double.

Fans were quick to respond in the comment section speculating use of AI de-aging or face replacement technology.

One X user emphasized upon the use of AI linking it to another scene which involved Max.

Second user quipped, “So we now have three Winonas on the show haha”

While some thought it was a stunt double, others viewed it as use of AI.

It is pertinent to note that Hiro Koda, the Stranger Things stunt coordinator previously praised the cast’s eagerness to perform their own stunts.

However, neither the Duffer Brothers nor Netflix has confirmed the nature of the shot, leaving fans to dissect every fame.