Lisa Yamada hints at Luna's possible return in ‘Bold & the Beautiful'

Lisa Yamada hints at Luna's possible return on ‘Bold & the Beautiful'

Lisa Yamada, who starred as Luna Nozawa in the long running TV series The Bold & The Beautiful, left fans reeling from her shocking exist.

In season 39 of the series, the villain was hit by a car after a frantic search at the beach house. Deputy Chief Bradley Baker (Dan Martin) later confirmed that Luna died from the incident.

However, some fans aren’t convinced that she’s really dead since her body was never shown on-screen.

Afterward, the Daytime Emmy-winning actress shared a subtle hint on Instagram, suggesting she might return to the show.

Yamada bid goodbye to her beloved character, Luna, in a touching post. She captioned it, “So many tears shed, blood spilled, friendships formed, and memories made on @boldandbeautifulcbs. What a ride it’s been! Hope you enjoyed the adventures <3 #LUNAtic4ever”

Once she posted it, many of her co-stars filled the comment section with love.

Among those comments, the one that caught the most attention was the exchange between Yamada and her on-screen rival, Laneya Grace (Electra Forrester).

Grace commented, “Come home. The kids miss you.” Yamada replied playfully, “Don’t get too comfortable, sweetheart.”

This left the fans to overanalyse Yamada’s comment. Some are hoping that it’s a subtle hint that Luna might return to wreak havoc on Electra’s life.

However, officially there has been no confirmation regarding Yamada’s return to the series. But given the show’s history, it won’t be quite surprising since it has happened multiple times in the past.

Season 39 of The Bold & The Beautiful is currently airing on CBS.