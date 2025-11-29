'Harry Potter' Fred, George Weasley uncover shocking truth about the movie

'Harry Potter' stars make bombshell confession about filming process

Harry Potter’s famous Fred and George Weasley revealed that the experience of filming Great Hall of Hogwarts scenes was quite disgusting.

Oliver and James Phelps shared that the Great Hall may have looked enchanting on screen, but the reality was far less magical.

The twin actors, who have returned to Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden to host Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking season 2, reminisced about the time they played brothers of Ron Weasley.

While looking back at the time, they revealed that the iconic set was plagued by an unforgettable odor.

"It was funny because when we were filming any Great Hall day, when it was just filled with people, there'd be so many smells," Oliver admitted in an interview with People.

"Even now, if I watch any of those scenes, I can still smell roasting or oiled vegetables — which isn't a great smell."

The 39-year-old uncovered the reason for the stench.

Ornate food displays designed to look sumptuous for Hogwarts feasts!

Turkeys, vegetables, and other dishes sat under hot lights for hours, creating what he jokingly described as a 'smelly socks' odour.

Oliver acknowledged that the Hogwarts set, now a site for a Food Network show is much different in terms of fragrance.

“It's funny, all these years later, the Great Hall still feels magical. It just smells a lot better now," he admitted.

The Weasley brothers cherished some more behind-the-scenes memories, like playing soccer in the Great Hall and cricket on Privet Drive.

For the unversed, Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Food Network.

The following day the episodes can be streamed on Max and discovery+.