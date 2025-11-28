 
Rami Malek speaks highly of 'Nuremberg' co-star Russell Crowe

American-Egyptian actor appears together with 'Gladiator' star in James Vanderbilt movie

November 28, 2025

Rami Malek has recently gushed over his co-star Russell Crowe in their latest movie, Nuremberg.

The American-Egyptian actor reflected on the story about as he discussed Russell character in the psychological thriller historical drama movie.

Rami told Deadline that Russell, who’s playing Aldolf Hitler’s right-hand man in the James Vanderbilt movie, “was tasked with discovered if these Nazis were compos mentis or fit for trial”.

While speaking of Gladiator star, the Bohemian Rhapsody actor mentioned, “He just had to do his job going against one of the most charming, charismatic people you could come across in Hermann Goring, who happened to be the second in command to Adolf, played by so elegantly and masterfully by Russell.”

Elaborating on going toe-to-toe with Russell, Rami noted that he “had to bring every level of humanity into that room”.

“Whether it was wit, charm, being able to be disarming, being able to be incredibly intelligent, and being as powerful and having as much steeliness as I could,” explained the 44-year-old.

Before concluding, Rami added, “I am being able to play that psychological chess match, well enough to be in the room, pulling that off, with all, you know not just Russell but 21 other Nazis as well.”

Meanwhile, Nuremberg is running in theatres now.

