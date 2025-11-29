Jenna Ortega sets the temperature high at Marrakech Film Festival

Jenna Ortega stuns at Marrakech Film Festival amid rumours of on-set tensions

The Wednesday star, Jenna Ortega, stole the spotlight at the opening night of the 22nd Marrakech International Film Festival.

She stepped onto the red carpet in a daring plunging backless gown that cinched at the waist highlighting her elegant silhouette.

The 23-year-old accessorized simply with a gold necklace.

Ortega was joined on the red carpet by fellow jury member Anya Taylor-Joy and Jodie Foster.

The Queen’s Gambit star donned a pleated black maxi dress adorned with white floral detailing.

Keeping her blonde hair loose, she wore a bold look with diamond necklace and red lipstick.

On the other hand, the Silence of the Lambs actress opted for a chic satin suit.

Oretega was joined by the veteran actress Marisa Berenson too who looked stunning in black lace dress accessorized with a necklace and pearl earrings.

She proved timeless glamour never fades.

The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice alum’s radiant appearance came amid speculations emerging about on-set tension.

Fans were quick to notice at the recent press event of Wednesday in Los Angeles, Ortega appeared ‘fed-up’ as co-creator Alfred Gough praised her performance.

Netizens analyzed her body language noting how she turned away and redirected praise towards the Irish crew.