Jenna Ortega sets the temperature high at Marrakech Film Festival

November 29, 2025
The Wednesday star, Jenna Ortega, stole the spotlight at the opening night of the 22nd Marrakech International Film Festival.
She stepped onto the red carpet in a daring plunging backless gown that cinched at the waist highlighting her elegant silhouette.
The 23-year-old accessorized simply with a gold necklace.
Ortega was joined on the red carpet by fellow jury member Anya Taylor-Joy and Jodie Foster.
The Queen’s Gambit star donned a pleated black maxi dress adorned with white floral detailing.
Keeping her blonde hair loose, she wore a bold look with diamond necklace and red lipstick.
On the other hand, the Silence of the Lambs actress opted for a chic satin suit.
Oretega was joined by the veteran actress Marisa Berenson too who looked stunning in black lace dress accessorized with a necklace and pearl earrings.
She proved timeless glamour never fades.
The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice alum’s radiant appearance came amid speculations emerging about on-set tension.
Fans were quick to notice at the recent press event of Wednesday in Los Angeles, Ortega appeared ‘fed-up’ as co-creator Alfred Gough praised her performance.
Netizens analyzed her body language noting how she turned away and redirected praise towards the Irish crew.