Kelly Stafford gives heartbreaking news to her fans

Kelly Stafford recent announcement shocks fans

Kelly Stafford stunned fans with her latest statement regarding her podcast, The Morning After.

The 36-year-old took to her podcast’s original Instagram account to share with the fans that she is putting the show on pause.

Wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford revealed in a three-part message that it will be on an indefinite hiatus after she felt ‘this pull to get back to my roots’.

She expressed gratitude to her ‘amazing TMA community’.

Kelly emphasized that she is thankful for ‘for my life, for the chaos, for the blessings, and especially for y'all.’

She then thanked her listeners for their ‘patience’ as she will be ‘figuring things out’ during the break.

Kelly reflected on starting the podcast over four years ago with ‘a crappy mic, zero editing, and honestly zero clue what I was doing.’

She emphasized that she wanted ‘other moms to feel seen, because I was so damn tired of social media pretending everything was perfect.’

Still her motivation is the same but she has to focus on family right now.

Kelly presented her desire to be ‘fully locked in’ with her husband during what she called ‘one hell of a season’ and to be present for her girls.

‘I want to give my whole heart to the people who have always given theirs to me,’ she wrote.

However, she made sure to her fans that it’s not a final goodbye.

She clarified that she will ‘see y’all later’.