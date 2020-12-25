Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Dec 25 2020
Blast in Karachi factory leaves three injured

Friday Dec 25, 2020

Police personnel at the site of the blast that took place in Karachi, on December 25, 2020. — Geo News
  • Police say the blast occurred in the factory's furnace
  • The blast comes hours after a water tank had exploded in a bank

A blast occurred in a factory in Karachi on Friday that left three people injured.

According to police, the blast occurred in the furnace of the factory, which was located in Liaquatabad.

Shedding light on the condition of the injured people, the police said that they are in a stable condition and out of danger.

Read more: Water tank explodes in a Karachi bank

A few hours earlier, a water tank had exploded inside a bank in Karachi's Paposh Nagar area.

Police and Ranger officials arrived at the sight shortly after the blast and cordoned off the area.

SSP Murtaza Tabassum said the blast occurred inside the bank. "The bank's shutters, a vehicle, and two motorcycles were damaged due to the blast's intensity."

Read more: Five killed, 28 injured in blast at Maskan Chowrangi in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal area

Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) also reached the scene to assess the nature of the explosion. Initial investigations suggest a water tank exploded inside the bank due to a malfunction.

Since December 25 is a public holiday, there was no staff in the office except a security guard. 

