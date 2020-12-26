Can't connect right now! retry
PPSC test: Candidates allege serious errors in exam

Saturday Dec 26, 2020

The logo of Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC).
  • Candidates have demanded the PPSC to address their grievances
  • They alleged that errors in the question paper confused them
  • PPSC spokesperson denies mistakes, says those who could not attempt test properly may be trying to make it an issue for nothing

LAHORE: Candidates who appeared for a written test conducted by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) for the post of lecturer, physical education have alleged serious mistakes and errors in the examination.

The test was held on December 20, following which a number of candidates took to Twitter to highlight their grievances and demand that PPSC authorities look into the issue.

Some candidates also shared screenshots of their formal written complaints which they had submitted to the PPSC in this regard. They urged others to follow suit to get justice.

The candidates alleged that besides numerous spelling mistakes, there were a few questions which had more than one correct answer, which really confused them in attempting the MCQ-based test.

When contacted, PPSC Secretary Muhammad Nawaz Khalid Arbi said that sometimes candidates who could not attempt the test successfully try to make an issue out of nothing.

One user requested Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to take notice and requested stern action. “They are playing with real talent and future of Pakistan," he alleged.

Here’s how PPSC candidates are venting anger on social media: 


