PM Imran Khan to visit 'neglected' Chakwal today

Prime Minister Imran Khan due in Chakwal today

He will be inaugurating a university, laying the foundation stone for several developmental projects

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is all set for his one-day trip today to Chakwal.

The Chakwal visit is part of the PTI government's initiative to focus on development projects across the country, especially in districts that have been neglected in the past, read a statement issued on Saturday by the Prime Minister's Office.

It specified the agenda of the PM's visit.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Chakwal University, Balkasar to provide higher education facilities and equip the youth with modern sciences, the statement said.

He will also lay the foundation stone for a 500-bed hospital, law college with state-of-the-art facilities and Ring Road.

PM Khan is expected to meet local politician and the government representatives on his trip.