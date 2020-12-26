Seven rare deer die in Bahawalpur zoo mysteriously

Seven deer reported dead at Bahawalpur zoo

Zoo management says an autopsy is being done

BAHAWALPUR: Seven rare deer were reported dead in the Bahawalpur zoo on Saturday.

It is suspected that the animals died after eating poisonous fodder. At least 12 of other deer at the zoo are in critical condition.

Sources said that the deer killed at the Bahawalpur zoo were of a rare breed.

The zoo management says that dozens of deer suddenly started falling ill. Seven of them died within a short period after falling ill while 22 were rescued and treated, the zoo management said. “12 are still in critical condition.”



According to the administration, the cause of the mysterious death of the deer at the zoo cannot be ascertained yet. Their samples have been sent to Lahore to find out the cause of death.

The Bahawalpur zoo curator said the cause of death will be known only after an autopsy.

With little legislation to safeguard animal welfare, zoos across Pakistan are notorious for their poor conditions.

In 2018, some 30 animals died within months of a new zoo opening in the northwestern city of Peshawar, including three snow leopard cubs.