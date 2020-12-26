Can't connect right now! retry
Demi Lovato is celebrating her recovery from eating disorders

Pop icon Demi Lovato is wearing her heart on her sleeve about some of her most challenging battles.

In an Instagram post, the Skyscraper crooner spoke in detail about recovering from a past eating disorder as she posted photos of her stretch marks.

"I used to genuinely believe recovery from an eating disorder wasn’t real. That everyone was faking or secretly relapsing behind closed doors. 'Surely she throws up here and there', 'she can’t POSSIBLY accept her cellulite'... those we’re just a few of the things that I used to tell myself growing up,” wrote Lovato.

"I’m so grateful that I can honestly say for the first time in my life - my dietitian looked at me and said 'This is what eating disorder recovery looks like.’”

"In honor of my gratitude for the place I’m in today, this was a lil shoot I did by myself in quarantine this summer when I wanted to celebrate my stretch marks instead of being ashamed of them.”

“I started wearing actual glitter paint on my stretch marks to celebrate my body and all of it’s features (whether society views them as good OR bad) My stretch marks aren’t going away so might as well throw a lil glitter on em’ amiright?” she continued.

"This year was tough.. be gentle on yourself if you slip up and remember to get right back on track because you’re WORTH THE MIRACLE OF RECOVERY,” she wrote before she signed off.

