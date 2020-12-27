Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Harry seeks extension on Megxit review plan as he gears up to return to UK

'Expect things to drag past March 31,' said top aide on Prince Harry's plans about UK return for Megxit review 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are aiming to seek an extension by Queen Elizabeth on their impending Megxit review due March 31, 2021.

While the meeting between the monarch and the former royals will be 'less confrontational' this time, experts believe Harry is gearing up to return to UK in the meantime.

Royal biographer Andrew Morton has said Meghan and Harry want to return to the UK next year, if the coroanvirus pandemic allows.

He told The Sun, “Although they will do some of it by Zoom, Harry wants to meet face to face to tie it all up. Things seem to have calmed down. Harry has been in contact with the Queen more often than you would think.

"But certain things you need to be there in person to sort. They will need a few weeks. That could be done after April, depending on Covid," Morton added.

A top aide told the newspaper, “Expect things to drag past March 31. The Sussexes have laid their stall out very clearly.”

