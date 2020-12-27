Weather update: Karachi could record its lowest temperature in 7 years tomorrow

Karachi may record lowest temperature in 7 years tomorrow



Strong winds are likely to blow in Karachi from Sunday



In 2013, Karachi recorded a minimum temperature of 6°C.



KARACHI: The cold wave across the country and the city is likely to get more severe from next week, with the Met department predicting that the metropolis can record its lowest temperature in seven years tomorrow.



According to the Meteorological Department spokesperson, strong winds are likely to blow in Karachi from Sunday.

A new wave of westerly winds has entered the country due to which the severity of cold will increase in Karachi from Monday to Friday.

The temperature, according to the weather department, is expected to drop down to the single digit.

In 2013, Karachi had recorded a minimum temperature of 6°C. Another cold wave is expected to take ahold of the city in January and, according to the Met department, it could rain in the city from January 6-7.

Other cities of the area are also braving the cold, as Chaman and Kan Mehtarzai received snowfall today. Gilgit-Baltistan and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's areas are also expected to receive snowfall.



On the other hand, Motorway M2, Lahore to Islamabad, Pindi Bhattian, and M3 from Lahore to Nankana Sahib were closed due to the fog.