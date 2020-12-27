Can't connect right now! retry
Kasur man stabs father to death, severely injures mother: police

Sunday Dec 27, 2020

A representational image. Photo: file


  • Man allegedly kills father, injures mother
  • Domestic dispute between the parents and the son was the main reason for the alleged attack 
  • Police conducting raids to arrest the man

KASUR: A man killed his father by stabbing him with a sharp object and severely wounded his mother before fleeing, police confirmed on Sunday. 

The incident took place at the district's Khara Chungi area where a man allegedly stabbed his father to death following a spat. The man then injured his mother with the sharp object before fleeing, police said. 

The suspect's father succumbed to his wounds while the mother was shifted in an injured state to the district headquarters (DHQ) hospital, police said. 

Raids are being conducted to arrest the suspect and bring him to book, confirmed police. 

Rescue officials confirmed that a postmortem of the victim is being conducted. 

