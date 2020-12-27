Maryam Nawaz has no experience in politics, claims Fawad Chaudhry

The Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry. Photo: File/Geo.tv

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday claimed that PML-N's vice-president Maryam Nawaz holds no experience in politics, adding that she has "bitterness in her words for all the institutions of the country."



Reacting to Maryam’s speech that she delivered in Sukkur on Saturday during the workers' convention, Fawad Chaudhry said that the PML-N leader is not willing to answer "where the billions of rupees she transferred from her accounts to 32 companies came from."

During her Saturday address, Maryam had said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's "only qualification is taabedaari" (being servile).

The PML-N leader presented several rebuttals in response to PM Imran Khan's address in Chakwal yesterday.

Fawad Chaudhry claimed that Maryam's politics is "solely based on animosity with Prime Minister Imran Khan," therefore, people have rejected her.

“PDM is breaking up; PPP distanced itself from the statements of Nawaz Sharif and Fazlur Rehman,” he alleged.

Speaking about the evident rift in JUI-F, he said that Fazlur Rehman's party would continue to grow apart in the coming days, adding that “Maryam’s politics has drowned her party and all her statements are based on lies”.

The federal minister said that Opposition leaders' steps are faltering although they continued to give ultimatums to the PTI-government.

“The Opposition's movement has practically come to an end. Lahore has proved to be a 'Waterloo' for them,” he added.

He further said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), together with Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal, do not pose a threat to the government or to Imran Khan, adding that "no one from the incumbent government will resign at their request."

“They [Opposition leaders] are showpieces. Given their weaknesses, we do not need to tighten our policy against them. In fact, I am in favour of the government to give the Opposition a way out of this difficulty,” he added.

Chaudhry said that the parliament is the best forum to hold a dialogue. “We want to bring an electoral system on which no one can raise a finger. PM Imran Khan has also always preferred dialogue,” he concluded.