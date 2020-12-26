Criticism on army by Opposition akin to Indian propaganda: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said today, in a never before seen manner, the Opposition is "targetting" the army and criticising it just like the "India propaganda machine".

He was speaking in Chakwal following the unveiling of several development projects.

The premier said that the Opposition only holds its own interests dear and not those of the country.

PM Imran Khan said that if anyone grants "any of these people" an NRO, it will be the greatest act of treason against the country.

"What kind of example are we setting for our children? That the powerful can get away with anything?" he asked.

He said that the Opposition has been decrying "rigged elections" for the past two years but has not provided any proof. Citing the example of the recently held presidential elections in the US, he said that when a hue and cry over rigging was raised, the media was the first to ask for proof.



More to follow.

