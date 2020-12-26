Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Dec 26 2020
By
Web Desk

Criticism on army by Opposition akin to Indian propaganda: PM Imran Khan

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 26, 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said today, in a never before seen manner, the Opposition is "targetting" the army and criticising it just like the "India propaganda machine".

He was speaking in Chakwal following the unveiling of several development projects.

The premier said that the Opposition only holds its own interests dear and not those of the country.

PM Imran Khan said that if anyone grants "any of these people" an NRO, it will be the greatest act of treason against the country.

"What kind of example are we setting for our children? That the powerful can get away with anything?" he asked.

He said that the Opposition has been decrying "rigged elections" for the past two years but has not provided any proof. Citing the example of the recently held presidential elections in the US, he said that when a hue and cry over rigging was raised, the media was the first to ask for proof.

More to follow.

More From Pakistan:

Maryam Nawaz takes playful 'sandwiches' swipe at Pervaiz Rashid on way to Sukkur

Maryam Nawaz takes playful 'sandwiches' swipe at Pervaiz Rashid on way to Sukkur
159 Punjab Assembly MPAs have sent their resignations to me, says Maryam Nawaz

159 Punjab Assembly MPAs have sent their resignations to me, says Maryam Nawaz
MDCAT 2020 results: PML-N raises grievances of students in Punjab Assembly

MDCAT 2020 results: PML-N raises grievances of students in Punjab Assembly
Seven rare deer die in Bahawalpur zoo mysteriously

Seven rare deer die in Bahawalpur zoo mysteriously

Benazir Bhutto’s politics of resistance and reconciliation

Benazir Bhutto’s politics of resistance and reconciliation
Aviation minister says EU’s concerns regarding PIA have been addressed

Aviation minister says EU’s concerns regarding PIA have been addressed
PM Imran Khan lays foundation stone of development projects in Chakwal

PM Imran Khan lays foundation stone of development projects in Chakwal
Weather update: Karachi to face another cold snap starting Monday

Weather update: Karachi to face another cold snap starting Monday
PPSC test: Candidates allege serious errors in exam

PPSC test: Candidates allege serious errors in exam
Maryam Nawaz to address PML-N workers in Sukkur today

Maryam Nawaz to address PML-N workers in Sukkur today
Fazl, Maryam silence talk of 'dialogue' between govt and opposition

Fazl, Maryam silence talk of 'dialogue' between govt and opposition
Karachi police to charge celebratory gunfire on New Year's eve with attempt to murder

Karachi police to charge celebratory gunfire on New Year's eve with attempt to murder

Latest

view all