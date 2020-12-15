Hammad Azhar claims to have caught Maryam Nawaz's 'amateur Photoshop trick'

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz (L) and Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar (R). Photo: Maryam Nawaz Instagram and INP

Hammad Azhar accuses Maryam Nawaz of using Photoshop to portray a huge crowd at the PDM's Lahore jalsa

The PDM and the PTI have traded barbs over the jalsa, with the former labelling it a "historic" event and the latter referring to it as a "flop" show

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar lashed out at PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, accusing her of resorting to an "amateur Photoshop trick" on Twitter.

The minister commented on a tweet put up by the firebrand PML-N vice president a few hours ago, featuring her image of waving to a crowd of thousands shown in the background.

Hammad Azhar was not too happy with the tweet, stating that Maryam Nawaz had tried to play a Photoshop trick by having someone copy and paste one image of a section of the crowd repeatedly to show that it was a huge gathering.

"From the legends that produced Calibri font and Qatari letter; now we have another forgery, an amateur photoshop trick! Zoom in on the identical snaps in red," he tweeted.

A few minutes later, the minister claimed to have unearthed "another forgery" committed by Maryam Nawaz.

So far, neither the PML-N nor Maryam Nawaz have responded to Hammad Azhar's accusations. The PML-N vice president, however, has been thanking the masses and declaring the PDM's Lahore jalsa a huge success.

In a tweet on Monday, Maryam Nawaz had thanked Lahore for making the Minar-e-Pakistan rally a success, sharing a video on Twitter from the jalsa in which she said that people were "packed like sardines".

"Zoom in to see how packed like sardines this crowd throughout it spread is! Beats all jalsas gone before. Salute them ALL," she had tweeted.

The Opposition and the PTI have been trading barbs ever since the PDM held is jalsa on Sunday, with the former claiming it was a huge rally while the latter saying that it was a "flop show".