Rita Ora suffered panic attacks when her mother battled breast cancer

British singer Rita Ora said that she suffered panic attacks after her mother was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer in 2005.

The Your Song hit maker shared that during her mother’s battle, for which she had a partial mastectomy, she struggled with symptoms of PTSD as she found the need to up her responsibility during her teenage years.

"Cancer affects everyone, my mum battled it twice, and I had a lot of different emotions. I felt a lot of responsibility to step up and become a strong teenager," she told The Sun.

While a test concluded that she does not have the breast cancer gene, she was still panicking over the possibility of being diagnosed with the disease.

"I don't know if it's in my head, but it can be a case of a little heartburn and I am like, 'What is that?'," she said regarding her anxiety.