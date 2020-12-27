Can't connect right now! retry
'Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson are good after celebrating Christmas'

Sunday Dec 27, 2020

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian had a wonderful Christmas celebration with her beau Tristan Thompson.

A source told People, that the Good American founder and their 2.5-year-old daughter True Thompson returned to their Los Angeles home after spending a week in Massachusetts with the NBA star.

They enjoyed an early Christmas celebration due to their conflicting schedules. 

"Khloe and True had a fun week in Boston. They played in the snow, shopped and enjoyed holiday outings. They also celebrated an early Christmas with Tristan since they couldn’t all be together on Christmas Day," says the source.

Speaking of their relationship, the source said that the two are in a good place and as a matter of fact Tristan gifted her a huge diamond ring which she could be seen sporting on her ring finger, sparking marriage rumours. 

"Khloe and Tristan are good," the source said.

"He gifted her a diamond ring, but it’s not an engagement ring."

