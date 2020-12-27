Bakhtawar pays quiet tribute to mother Benazir Bhutto with beautiful portrait

Can't connect right now! retry
Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, the elder daughter of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari, on Sunday shared a beautiful portrait of her mother on her 13th death anniversary.

The sketch, encased in an elegant wooden frame, was placed prominently during Bakhtawar's engagement ceremony and was in the backdrop in many photos of her and her fiance Mahmood Choudhry.

Benazir Bhutto takes centre stage at Bakhtawar's engagement

Bakhtawar, to express her love and gratitude to her mother, used flower and heart emojis.

Benazir Bhutto was born on June 21, 1953, and was the eldest daughter of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Begum Nusrat Bhutto.

Benazir, the central figure behind PPP before her husband Asif Ali Zardari and their son PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took up the party's reins, was assassinated in a gun and bomb attack in Rawalpindi on December 27, 2007.

A rally was held at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, Larkana, to pay tribute to her on her death anniversary.

PDM in Larkana: 'If you do not resign by Jan 31, we will march to Islamabad'

The village contains the family graveyard of the Bhutto family — Zulfiqar, Murtaza, and Benazir Bhutto, are all buried there.

Benazir took oath as the first female prime minister of Pakistan on December 2, 1988. She was also the first woman to lead a Muslim state and twice served as the prime minister of Pakistan.

