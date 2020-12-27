Meghan Markle ‘always’ wanted to be a princess: report

Meghan Markle’s dream of becoming a princess was one stemming from childhood reportedly.

According to a report by The Sun, Meghan’s old blog Tig recounted this life-long dream in elaborate detail.

In the post, the now-Duchess claimed, “Little girls dream of being princesses. I, for one, was all about She-Ra, Princess of Power. For those of you unfamiliar with the ’80s cartoon reference, She-Ra is the twin sister of He-Man, and a sword-wielding royal rebel known for her strength.”

In it the royal also referenced Kate Middleton. “We’re definitely not talking about Cinderella here. Grown women seem to retain this childhood fantasy. Just look at the pomp and circumstance surrounding the royal wedding and endless conversation about Princess Kate.”