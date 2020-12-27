WATCH: Maryam Nawaz speaks Sindhi in Larkana

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz greeting the crowd in Larakana, on December 27, 2020. PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari can be seen standing behind her. — Twitter

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, in her address in Larkana on Sunday, greeted the audience in Sindhi, much to everyone's surprise.

"Muhnja bhaairon, muhnji bhenron...(my brothers, my sisters)," she began by saying.



Maryam said she, "as Sindh's daughter and sister" gives her salaam to the PPP jiyalas (loyalists) and the followers of Mohtarma Benazir and Bhutto.

"Aj maan, Sindh ji, Aman ji, sarzameen te aayi aahiyan (Today, I have come to Sindh, the land of peace)," she added.

Maryam was in the Larkana district town of Garhi Khuda Bakhsh to pay her respects to PPP leader Benazir Bhutto, who is buried there and whose 13th death anniversary was marked today.



On the occasion, a rally by the Opposition's Pakistan Democratic Movement was also organised.

Maryam had, earlier in a rally in Mardan, addressed the crowds in Pashto.

Benazir's 13th death anniversary



Benazir, the central figure behind PPP before her husband Asif Ali Zardari and their son PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took up the party's reins, was assassinated in a gun and bomb attack in Rawalpindi on December 27, 2007.

Garhi Khuda Bakhsh is a village in Larkana which houses the family graveyard of the Bhutto family — Zulfiqar, Murtaza, and Benazir Bhutto, are all buried there.

Benazir took oath as the first female prime minister of Pakistan on December 2, 1988. She was also the first woman to lead a Muslim state and twice served as the prime minister of Pakistan.

The Sindh government has announced a public holiday on account of the death anniversary of the former premier.