Car accident kills four, injures 11 at Srinagar Highway, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Four people lost their lives on Sunday, while eleven sustained injuries after a traffic accident occurred at the Srinagar Highway in Islamabad.

According to Radio Pakistan, the unfortunate accident happened after some car exceeded the speed limit on the highway and collided, Highway police said.

Per the report, the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

Three more killed in Mastung

Meanwhile, three people were killed and two others sustained critical injuries after an ambulance collided with an oil tanker at the National Highway near Mastung on Sunday.

