Sunday Dec 27 2020
Anwar Hadid will 'absolutely not' get the Covid-19 vaccine

Sunday Dec 27, 2020

Supermodel Gigi Hadid’s brother Anwar Hadid admitted that he was not in favour of getting the Covid-19 vaccine.

In a Q and A session with his followers he was asked whether he would be willing to take the shot.

"Will u take the vaccine?" the follower asked.

"Absolutely not," Anwar responded with a picture of a wooden floor and his shoe.

The follower then proceeded to ask: "Why are you anti vax?" 

"Either I just don't get it or I get it and god willing heal from it and get antibodies rather than do that process unaturally, our bodies are made by the creator to do way more than we think," he responded.

