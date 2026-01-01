Zach Bryan shares first wedding photos with wife Samantha Leonard

Zach Bryan is officially married.

The country music star confirmed that he and Samantha Leonard have tied the knot after a video surfaced showing the couple leaving in a car decorated with “Just Married” flags on Wednesday, December 31.

Bryan, 29, later shared the first official wedding photo on Instagram, offering fans a look at the newlyweds. In the image, Bryan is seen holding Leonard, 28, as she wears a strapless white wedding gown with a feather-trimmed hem.

“Tougher than the rest,” Bryan captioned the post, referencing Bruce Springsteen’s love song from the 1987 album Tunnel of Love.

The Instagram post also included a video from the celebration, showing Bryan on stage surrounded by flowers as he performed during the festivities.

Just one day earlier, the “Something in the Orange” singer fueled wedding buzz by sharing a photo of himself and friends dressed in formal wear.

He captioned the post with lyrics from the Black Eyed Peas’ hit song I Gotta Feeling, hinting that a major celebration was ahead.

Engagement rumors had already been swirling after Leonard appeared wearing a diamond ring on her left hand in a firework video Bryan shared to Instagram Stories.

Bryan and Leonard were first linked in July 2025 after Leonard posted photos from Spain’s Running of the Bulls. The couple later shared vacation moments together, including an August fishing trip.

The Grammy-winning singer was previously married to Rose Madden from 2020 to 2021 and has had several public relationships since.