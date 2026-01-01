 
Geo News

David Beckham refuses to give up on Brooklyn

Sir David Beckham signals hope for reconciliation with son Brooklyn

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 01, 2026

Sir David and his family were excluded from Brooklyn and Nicolas marriage renewal ceremony in August
Sir David and his family were excluded from Brooklyn and Nicola's marriage renewal ceremony in August

Sir David has not given up on his reconciliation efforts amid his ongoing rift with his estranged son, Brooklyn, and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz.

The former Manchester United and England footballer shared a lovely round-up of 2025 full of moments on New Year's Eve.

He described his wife, Lady Victoria and their children as his 'life' in an emotional Instagram post. However, her later included Brooklyn Beckham in his latest round-up of family photos on New Year's Eve.

For those unfamiliar, Brooklyn has missed all key family events over the course of the year, including his father's milestone 50th birthday celebration and long-awaited investiture at Windsor Castle.

David Beckham refuses to give up on Brooklyn

The cooking influencer also missed the launch of his mother's hit Netflix series, while her annual catwalk shows in Paris, New York and London were also skipped.

Meanwhile, Sir David and his family were excluded from Brooklyn and Nicola's marriage renewal ceremony in August, conducted at her wealthy father's estate in upstate New York.

Conversely, the young couple also chose to miss close family friend Holly Ramsay 's wedding to Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty.

Holly walked down down the aisle on the arms of her father, Gordon Ramsay, in front of her loved ones and 200 guests, including the Beckham family.

More From Entertainment

Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes back together 'better than ever'
Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes back together 'better than ever'
Bethany Peaty sends birthday love to Holly Ramsay after controversial wedding
Bethany Peaty sends birthday love to Holly Ramsay after controversial wedding
Sabrina Carpenter gives fans 'burnt' house tour in new update
Sabrina Carpenter gives fans 'burnt' house tour in new update
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner ring in 2026 with cosy London stroll video
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner ring in 2026 with cosy London stroll
Amy Schumer rings in New Year's Eve solo after Chris Fischer split
Amy Schumer rings in New Year's Eve solo after Chris Fischer split
Katie Price catches Princess, Junior red-handed in prawn cocktail drama video
Katie Price catches Princess, Junior red-handed in prawn cocktail drama