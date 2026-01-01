David Beckham refuses to give up on Brooklyn

Sir David and his family were excluded from Brooklyn and Nicola's marriage renewal ceremony in August

Sir David has not given up on his reconciliation efforts amid his ongoing rift with his estranged son, Brooklyn, and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz.

The former Manchester United and England footballer shared a lovely round-up of 2025 full of moments on New Year's Eve.

He described his wife, Lady Victoria and their children as his 'life' in an emotional Instagram post. However, her later included Brooklyn Beckham in his latest round-up of family photos on New Year's Eve.

For those unfamiliar, Brooklyn has missed all key family events over the course of the year, including his father's milestone 50th birthday celebration and long-awaited investiture at Windsor Castle.

The cooking influencer also missed the launch of his mother's hit Netflix series, while her annual catwalk shows in Paris, New York and London were also skipped.

Meanwhile, Sir David and his family were excluded from Brooklyn and Nicola's marriage renewal ceremony in August, conducted at her wealthy father's estate in upstate New York.

Conversely, the young couple also chose to miss close family friend Holly Ramsay 's wedding to Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty.

Holly walked down down the aisle on the arms of her father, Gordon Ramsay, in front of her loved ones and 200 guests, including the Beckham family.