India’s evil plans against Pakistan will never succeed: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi. File photo

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Sunday the government has strong evidence that India is patronising terrorists and other banned organisations to create unrest in Pakistan, but it will not succeed in its nefarious designs.

While addressing a ceremony at the Union Council Multaniwala in his hometown, FM Qureshi said the neighbouring country is conspiring to destabilise us.

The foreign minister said India had earmarked billions of rupees to damage the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project. Similarly, the FM added that India was also sabotaging the peace process in Afghanistan.

“Disinfo Lab had exposed India’s conspiracies also. Due to inhuman measures by the Narendra Modi government, the voices are also being heard against the fascist regime from inside India.

Instead of addressing local issues, the Indian government was bent on hatching conspiracy against Pakistan. India’s nefarious designs could create law and order situation in the region and the consequence would be disastrous,” he said.

The FM said that Pakistan was taking practical as well as diplomatic steps to foil conspiracies of the enemy while the armed forces were successfully abolishing the menace of terrorism.

Similarly, the whole nation was standing behind the armed forces to protect the country’s sovereignty. He, however, urged upon the leadership of opposition parties to demonstrate responsibility and ignore personal agenda and forged unity against foreign aggression.

PDM’s anti-people agenda

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is also the vice-chairman of PTI, took a jibe at the Opposition’s public gathering in Larkana on Sunday.

Qureshi said that PDM had nothing to do with masses.

In past, those who (both PPP and PML N) claimed to drag each other on roads of Lahore and Larkana, are now becoming guests of each other, said Qureshi adding that it had exposed the real face of both the parties.

Qureshi hinted that the alliance lacked unity into its ranks. He, however, posed a question why did Fazal ur Rehman not participate in Larkana public meeting. When will the PDM extend resignation, Qureshi said adding, is PDM waiting for the Senate elections or it has any sympathy with masses?

Qureshi categorically stated that PDM coalition was about to collapse. Coalitions made after personal interests would not last longer.

“Both, PPP and PML-N, joined hands to save looted money only. The worst opponents of the philosophy of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Bhutto are, now guests at Larkana.”