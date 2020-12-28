Princess Diana’s second wedding dress was kept a secret from royal family

Royal weddings come with glitz, glamour and lavishness all around but the one thing that had all eyes glued on it are undoubtedly the wedding dresses.

Similarly, Princess Diana’s iconic gown went down in history as one of the most loved wedding dresses of all time.

However, what many may not be aware of is how the Princess of Wales also had an alternative wedding dress which was kept completely secret.

The second dress was kept so hush-hush that even members of the British royal family were unaware of it.

Designed by Elizabeth and David Emanuel, the ivory taffeta gown with 10,000 pearls and a 25-foot-long train was the star of Charles and Diana’s wedding.

And in order to protect the design before the public gets a glimpse of it, the designer couple had created a backup dress as well which was similar to the original but came with no lace.

Elizabeth spoke to People magazine in 2011, and said: "At the time we wanted to make absolutely sure that the dress was a surprise.”

“We didn’t try it on Diana. We never even discussed it. We wanted to make sure that we had something there; it was for our own peace of mind, really,” she shared.

Later in an interview with Daily Mail, Elizabeth admitted that they never got the time to finishing the dress but it has now mysteriously gone missing.

"We simply didn’t have time to make it in its entirety, so none of the embroidery or finishing touches were done,” she said.

“I don’t know if we sold it or put it into storage. It was such a busy time. I’m sure it’ll turn up in a bag one day!”