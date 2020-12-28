7-year-old child's body recovered from a well in Lahore

7-year-old girl's body recovered from a well

Witnesses says child was missing for a day

LAHORE: A seven-year-old child’s body has been found from a well near the Mohlanwal area in Lahore.

According to police, witnesses said the minor was missing for over a day. At least two suspects have so far been detained.

DIG Investigations said the case was being investigated from the sexual assault and murder angles.

11 rape incidents reported across Pakistan every day

A Geo News investigation revealed that at least 11 rape incidents are reported in Pakistan every day.

In the last six years, at least 22,000 rape cases have been reported to the police across the country but only 77 suspects were convicted - 0.3% of the total figure.

These statistics were obtained from the Police, Law, and Justice Commission of Pakistan, Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, the Women's Foundation, and provincial welfare agencies.



The analysis showed that only 41% of rape cases are reported to the police due to social pressures and loopholes in the law and order system.

Since 2015, a total of 22,037 cases of abuse have been registered, 4,060 cases are pending in the courts, of which 77 offenders have been convicted and only 18% of cases have reached the prosecution stage.