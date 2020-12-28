Ellen DeGeneres spotted riding a bike after recovering from coronavirus

Ellen DeGeneres was spotted riding off on an e-bike after eating lunch with friends in Santa Barbara on Sunday, according to ET Canada.

Earlier this month, DeGeneres said that she had tested positive for the coronavirus but was feeling fine.

The American comedian said on Twitter that all her close contacts had been notified.

“I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now,” she said in a Twitter posting.

DeGeneres, 62, host of the popular daytime show “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” said she was following health guidelines and would return to her show after the holidays.

A representative said production of the show had been halted until January.