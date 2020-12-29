Can't connect right now! retry
Hollywood
Tuesday Dec 29 2020
Priyanka Chopra contemplates life as 2020 draws to a close

Tuesday Dec 29, 2020

'Excited to turn the page on this year, and hopeful for what 2021 will bring,' Priyanka Chopra wrote

Priyanka Chopra is taking her time to contemplate over life as 2020 reaches its end.

As the unprecedented year draws to a close, Pee Cee turned to Instagram to share how she is reflecting over the challenging times.

Uploading a selfie wherein she looks straight into the camera with a pout, the starlet wrote, "Reflecting. On the last Monday of 2020."

"Excited to turn the page on this year, and hopeful for what 2021 will bring. What about you?" she added.

In the photo, the global icon looks stunning while sporting a halter neck white blouse with a pair of purple pants.

She completes her look with hair left loose in curls accompanied by minimal makeup.

