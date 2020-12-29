Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Philip is not too happy about becoming centenarian next year

Prince Philip will be turning 100 next year and while royal family members and the fans count down days for the special event, the birthday boy himself couldn't be less thrilled. 

A Buckingham Palace aide spoke to The Telegraph about how the Duke of Edinburgh feels becoming a centenarian on June 10, next year.

The 99-year-old is said to be quite reluctant to ring in his century in an elaborate manner and is looking to have a “fuss-free day.”

"You can't do something if someone doesn't want something doing. The one person you can guarantee will not want anything to do with it, is the duke. He's retired, he's stepped back, he doesn't want the fuss. You can't blame him,” said the palace aide.

It was further revealed that the planning for the special birthday will "begin in earnest in the New Year.”

"It is something that will have to be raised in the New Year. But we might get short shrift,” the insider added.

As much as the duke wants to give the day a miss, the one thing he won’t have a say in is the congratulatory telegram from Queen Elizabeth II that the monarch sends to every British citizen that reaches the age of 100. 

