pakistan
Tuesday Dec 29 2020
PPP to discuss lawmakers' resignations in CEC meeting today

Tuesday Dec 29, 2020

  • PPP CEC takes major decisions today on Senate elections
  • PPP decisions to impact PDM's next meeting on Friday where it is expected alliance will discuss its future strategy

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: The PPP plans to take a decision the polls for the 52 Senate and eight seats of the national and provincial assemblies in a meeting of its Central Executive Committee today (Tuesday) in Karachi.

This will impact PPP’s future relations with the 11-party Opposition alliance, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) whose members have pledged to resign from the assemblies and hold a long march to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan's government.

PDM's next meeting is on Friday (January 1) at Jati Umrah in Lahore where it is expected the alliance will discuss details relating to its future strategy, resignations from assemblies and the long march. 

Well placed sources within the PDM told The News that all eyes are on these two meetings this week as they are expected to determine the future course of the movement against the government. 

PML-N and JUI-F, the sources said, are on the same page on the issue of the Senate and by-elections. 

The majority of parties that are part of the PDM are standing by the PML-N's position of resigning from the assemblies. PDM chief Maulana Fazl has yet to discuss the subject with Nawaz Sharif, according to sources.  

It is likely that Nawaz will consult PPP's Asif Ali Zardari to "save the PDM from any harm that could possibly inflict if the component parties take divergent views publicly on important issues like Senate polls and by-elections", confirmed sources. 

The PDM will clarify its strategy without calling off the resignations option, said sources. 

On the other hand, sources within the PPP said Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari hasn’t made up his mind yet on whether or not he will attend the Lahore meeting.

All other party heads have confirmed their attendance for the PDM's Friday meeting.

