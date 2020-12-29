Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 29 2020
By
Web Desk

Beyonce saving families from eviction with her kind act

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 29, 2020

Beyonce once again won hearts with her kindness as she helped provide relief to the people who are impacted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The singer brought smiles to the faces of needy people with her latest move as she announced to donate $500,000 to tenants facing eviction due to the ongoing pandemic.

The singer will donate $500,000 to around 100 recipients in the US in late January via her BeyGOOD charity. Her latest move is a part of her foundation's work to provide financial support to those who have lost work due to illness or job cuts.

The charity has spent millions on mobile testing units, support for black-owned businesses, and mental health support.

"Beyonce is continuing her heart of support and helping where needed most. Phase Two of the BeyGOOD Impact Fund will now help those impacted by the housing crisis," said the statement from the charity.

According to a report, around 10 million people in the US will be behind on rent after losing their income over the past 10 months.

Beyonce's latest move will help provide relief to the people who are impacted due to the pandemic that resulted in job loss and sickness.

More From Entertainment:

French fashion expert Pierre Cardin passes away at 98

French fashion expert Pierre Cardin passes away at 98
Prince Harry ‘push backed’ against Prince William’s concerns of Meghan Markle: report

Prince Harry ‘push backed’ against Prince William’s concerns of Meghan Markle: report
Prince Harry has years before he can attain a US passport: report

Prince Harry has years before he can attain a US passport: report
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry committed to work with 'the values of Her Majesty'?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry committed to work with 'the values of Her Majesty'?
Tom Cruise to finish ‘Mission: Impossible’ shoot in former military base: report

Tom Cruise to finish ‘Mission: Impossible’ shoot in former military base: report
Hailey Bieber and Justin's NSFW exchange delights fans

Hailey Bieber and Justin's NSFW exchange delights fans
Lil Wayne irked over Grammy snub: ‘Why am I not worthy?’

Lil Wayne irked over Grammy snub: ‘Why am I not worthy?’
Alex Rodriguez sheds light on his ‘two greatest’ holiday gifts in 2020

Alex Rodriguez sheds light on his ‘two greatest’ holiday gifts in 2020
Halsey apologizes after sharing insensitive post on eating disorder

Halsey apologizes after sharing insensitive post on eating disorder

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s podcast to encircle themes of feminism and racism

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s podcast to encircle themes of feminism and racism

Liam Payne stands up for Harry Styles after his Vogue cover stirs chaos

Liam Payne stands up for Harry Styles after his Vogue cover stirs chaos

Pakistani BLACKPINK fans take social media by storm after #BlinksOnGeo segment

Pakistani BLACKPINK fans take social media by storm after #BlinksOnGeo segment

Latest

view all