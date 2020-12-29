PPP CEC in favour of challenging PTI govt in Senate elections: Bilawal

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addresses a press conference in Karachi, Pakistan, December 29, 2020. Geo News/via Geo.tv

Bilawal says PPP's Central Executive Committee (CEC) demands free and fair elections

PPP CEC further demands there be no repeat of "establishment's role and the rigging" of 2018

PTI regime's "ineptitude, incompetence, and failures" creating problems for Pakistani people

PPP CEC remains steadfast in Jan 31, 2021 deadline to government

KARACHI: PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said Tuesday night his party's Central Executive Committee (CEC) is in favour of challenging the PTI government at every forum, including Senate elections.



In a press conference after a meeting of the CEC, Bilawal said the party would collect all of its lawmakers' resignations by December 31 and that it demands free and fair elections, with no repeat of "establishment's role and the rigging" of 2018.

Bilawal said the Pakistani people were facing historic poverty, unemployment, and inflation due to the incumbent PTI-led regime's "ineptitude, incompetence, and failures".

People were under a significant burden of skyrocketing prices of basic necessities, such as electricity, gas, food items, and medicines, he said, adding that it was "unbearable for them".

Read more: PPP CEC debates potential drawbacks of early assembly resignations

Pakistan's negative growth rate is the "worst in the entire South Asian region", he said. "We're the only country with a negative growth rate and this [development] is also the first time in the nation's history."

"This, too, is an accomplishment of the current government," he said.



The PPP boss underlined that the country is experiencing inflation worse than that in Bangladesh or Afghanistan.

"Think about it. What does it mean? It means that the people of Pakistan are facing poverty which is worse than that of our neighbours."

Also read: Resignations are Opposition's atom bomb, says PPP's Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

This, he added, was the reason why the CEC decided to remain steadfast in its demand for the PTI government to "go home".

"The establishment's interference in politics that led to the creation of this government and due to whom the current government continues to remain in power... that's the root cause and the main and only reason for all the [problems] of the Pakistani people," he said.

Bilawal added that that was why the "PPP believes that it's time for the prime minister to go".

"It's time for us to rid Pakistan... to rid the Prime Minister's House of this puppet and selected prime minister and to break up and do away with the establishment's role and interference in politics [in order to help Pakistan] move towards true democracy".

Related: PDM 'will march to Islamabad' if PTI govt doesn't resign by Jan 31

Bilawal said given the ongoing political atmosphere, the PPP's CEC has endorsed the decision for all resignations to be collected by the party leadership by Dec 31. "The Jan 31, 2021 deadline means that the 'selected' government under PM Imran Khan must tender its resignation and go home or else we will send you packing," he warned.

The CEC further endorsed the All Parties Conference (APC) resolution and action plan formed by the Opposition's coalition under the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). "As soon as the APC action plan and strategy are decided upon, we'll go ahead in the same manner," he stated.



The PPP should challenge the PTI regime at all forums, using every weapon and tactic, Bilawal underscored.



Also read: PM Imran Khan terms PDM rally 'pathetic', vows 'there will never be an NRO'

"The selected, incompetent, inept, and failed government should be challenged at Pakistan's roads, this unsuccessful and corrupt government should be challenged in the courts, the Parliament, the Punjab Assembly, the National Assembly, in the Senate elections, and through no-confidence motions," he added.

"The CEC opined that if we remain together and steadfast in fighting them [Imran Khan's administration], we will be successful," he said. "We will present the CEC's suggestions in the next PDM meeting."