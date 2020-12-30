Can't connect right now! retry
'Love wins:' Harry and Meghan say in 2020 reflections on first podcast

Harry and Meghan thanked healthcare and frontline workers and others who made sacrifices during 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Tuesday thanked essential workers and offered encouragement to people who suffered during the 2020 coronavirus pandemic in their first podcast released on Spotify.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, hosted the episode and introduced reflections and hopes for the new year from singer Elton John, producer and actor Tyler Perry, tennis champion Naomi Osaka and other celebrities, artists and authors.

During the 33-minute episode, the couple thanked healthcare and frontline workers and others who made sacrifices during a challenging year.

“From us, I’ll say no matter what life throws at you guys, trust us when we say, love wins,” Meghan said.

“Love always wins,” Harry added.

The episode ended with a surprise appearance by the couple’s 19-month-old son, Archie. With guidance from his parents, Archie said: “Happy ... New ... Year!”

In September, Harry and Meghan signed a multi-year production deal for TV programming with Netflix Inc, followed by a multi-year agreement to produce and host podcasts for Spotify. - Reuters

