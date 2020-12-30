Afghanistan exhibits keen interest in Gwadar port

Bird view of Gawadar port. Photo: Geo. tv/File

ISLAMABAD: Afghanistan has expressed a keen interest in utilising Gwadar Port during a recent meeting of Federal Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Haider Zaidi with Afghanistan’s Minister of Commerce and Industry Nisar Ahmad.



According to a news report published in The News on Wednesday, the ministers discussed developing strong ties and bilateral trade between the two countries, as well as ways to enhance cooperation through the utilisation of ports.



Both the leaders lawmakers also reaffirmed developing strong ties between the two brotherly countries along with discussions over enhancing cooperation on maritime issues.

Zaidi touched upon Pakistan’s desire to access the Central Asian markets via Afghanistan and informed the Afghan minister about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of improving relations with Kabul.

The Afghani official thanked Zaidi for receiving him and looked forward to greater cooperation between the two countries in all spheres.