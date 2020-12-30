Can't connect right now! retry
world
Wednesday Dec 30 2020
By
Web Desk

Seven dead after 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocks Croatia

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 30, 2020

  • A 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Croatia Tuesday night.
  • The tremors of the deadly earthquake were also felt in neighbouring Serbia, Bosnia, and Herzegovina
  • The catastrophe has claimed at least seven lives so far.

A strong earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Croatia Tuesday night, leaving seven people dead so far, while reports of several other injuries are also coming in. 

Tremors of the deadly earthquake were also felt in neighbouring Serbia, Bosnia, and Herzegovina and as far away as the Austrian capital, Vienna. 

Read more: 7.0-magnitude earthquake in Turkey and Greece kills 14, leaves scores injured

International media reported the quake struck at around 1130 GMT near the town of Petrinja, around 50 kilometres (30 miles) south of the capital, Zagreb, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Here are some spine-chilling videos captured on camera when the earthquake rocked Croatia and its environs.

People were also injured in the nearby town of Sisak. National broadcaster HRT said the local hospital there was struggling to cope with the number of casualties arriving for treatment, BBC reported.

