From one legend to another: Sachin Tendulkar's birthday wish to Saqlain Mushtaq

Wednesday Dec 30, 2020

An AFP file image of Saqlain Mushtaq and Sachin Tendulkar on the fied.

Former Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar wished former Pakistani spinner Saqlain Mushtaq with a throwback photo on the latter's birthday.

"Wishing you a very happy birthday Saqlain Mushtaq!" wrote the Indian star cricketer on Twitter. "Have a blessed and healthy year ahead."

"Thank you, legend, for your prayers and wishes. It means a lot. You made my day special," replied the spin master.

The two cricketers are legends in their own ways - Sachin with the bat and Saqlain with the ball. 

In an interview, Saqlain recalled times spent with the maestro off the field. “We have had so many fond memories; had gone out many times, spent a lot of time in Mushy’s house [Mushtaq Ahmed] in the United Kingdom," he said. "He is such a decent and humble human being, that is what stands out in his personality."

