Pak Navy puts on impressive display of firepower; Naval chief stresses vigilance

Wednesday Dec 30, 2020

Pakistan Navy Air Defence Units demonstrate Surface to Air Missiles. — Pakistan Navy

Pakistan Navy Air Defence Units on Wednesday demonstrated their combat readiness through live weapon firing of Surface to Air Missiles (SAMs), a statement said.

According to the statement, during live weapon firing, the launched missiles successfully engaged the intended targets.

"The successful firings have re-affirmed Pakistan Navy's war-fighting capability and combat potential," the statement said.

Chief of the Naval Staff Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi present on the occasion. — Pakistan Navy

Present on the occasion, Chief of the Naval Staff Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi expressed his "complete satisfaction" with the operational readiness of the Pakistan Navy and its preparedness to defend the national maritime interests.

The navy chief commended the officers and men for their commitment and professionalism.

However, he emphasised continued vigilance to thwart any aggression against the sea frontiers and provide a befitting response to any adversary's misadventure.

