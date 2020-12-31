Ahsan Iqbal says PML-N will file treason case against Imran Khan over Kashmir

PML-N Leader Ahsan Iqbal

Senior PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday said that if his party ever forms a government in future, it will make sure it files a "treason case against Imran Khan Niazi for bargaining away Kashmir."

According to a report by Dawn.com, Iqbal made the statement while addressing a workers convention at the Kashmir House in Islamabad on the founding day of PML-N Kashmir.

He said that throughout history, "no Indian government had the courage to change the disputed status of the territory. But on Aug 5, 2019, [Indian Prime Minister Narendra] Modi's government unilaterally changed it," the report stated.

Ahsan Iqbal went on to say that prior to the August-5 event, Pakistan had been ruled by civilian governments, dictators, as well as caretaker governments, but India never had the courage to take such a step and change Kashmir's status before.

According to the report, the PML-N leader alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan had "bargained away Kashmir in a meeting with United States President Donald Trump."

He further stated that both the Pakistan and Indian armies had known about troops' movements in each other's territory, adding that PM Khan knew of India's intention but he "did not act on the advice of intelligence agencies".

"We have information that our intelligence agencies informed Imran that India had sent 200,000 troops into Kashmir and that [he] should tour Muslim countries and stop this atrocity but he did not, since he was told flying overseas would bring him bad luck," Ahsan Iqbal said, per Dawn.com



PML-N will not bargain on Kashmir



He vowed that the PML-N would not bargain on the Kashmir issue, adding that his "party will fight, our children will fight until we gain independence for Kashmir."

"[Imran Khan] Niazi is a traitor to Kashmir, he is a bargainer. I promise if we come into power, we will file a treason case against Niazi for bargaining away Kashmir," he added.



