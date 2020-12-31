IBCC to issue equivalence certificates to A-levels students before Jan 19, says Shafqat Mehmood

Thursday Dec 31, 2020
ISLAMABAD: Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood on Wednesday evening announced that he has asked the Inter-Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) to issue provisional equivalence certificates to A-levels students.
The certificate is necessary for Cambridge and other international board students to seek admission in Pakistani educational institutions.
"To all A level students. I have asked IBCC to issue provisional equivalence certificates based on previous exam results before Jan 19," he said in a tweet.
The minister also added he has asked the IBCC to issue the certificates in a timely manner so that students could apply for admission to medical and professional colleges.
"Applications can be made through TCS or personally to IBCC offices," Mahmood added.
