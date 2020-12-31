Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Dec 31 2020
By
Web Desk

IBCC to issue equivalence certificates to A-levels students before Jan 19, says Shafqat Mehmood

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 31, 2020

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood speaking to media. Photo: PID
  • Shafqat Mahmood has instructed IBCC to issue equivalence certificates to A-level students before Jan 19
  • The certificate is necessary for Cambridge and other international board students to seek admission in Pakistani educational institutions
  • The minister said he instructed IBCC so that students can get admission in medical colleges on time

ISLAMABAD: Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood on Wednesday evening announced that he has asked the Inter-Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) to issue provisional equivalence certificates to A-levels students.

Related: CIE agrees to review grading after outcry by Pakistani students on O/A level results

The certificate is necessary for Cambridge and other international board students to seek admission in Pakistani educational institutions.

"To all A level students. I have asked IBCC to issue provisional equivalence certificates based on previous exam results before Jan 19," he said in a tweet.

The minister also added he has asked the IBCC to issue the certificates in a timely manner so that students could apply for admission to medical and professional colleges.

"Applications can be made through TCS or personally to IBCC offices," Mahmood added.

Read more:  PMC extends deadline for applications to public, private colleges due to delayed A-Level results

More From Pakistan:

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar's health declared 'satisfactory' week after testing positive for coronavirus

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar's health declared 'satisfactory' week after testing positive for coronavirus
Better than India’s Rafael: Pakistan starts production of advanced JF-17 Thunder Block III aircraft

Better than India’s Rafael: Pakistan starts production of advanced JF-17 Thunder Block III aircraft
What happens when Nawaz Sharif’s passport is cancelled?

What happens when Nawaz Sharif’s passport is cancelled?
Maryam, Bilawal to hold important discussions before PDM meeting in Lahore

Maryam, Bilawal to hold important discussions before PDM meeting in Lahore
Soldier martyred as Indian troops initiate firing along LoC

Soldier martyred as Indian troops initiate firing along LoC
Ahsan Iqbal says PML-N will file treason case against Imran Khan over Kashmir

Ahsan Iqbal says PML-N will file treason case against Imran Khan over Kashmir
PDM will hear from Bilawal about PPP's stance on Jan 1: Maryam

PDM will hear from Bilawal about PPP's stance on Jan 1: Maryam
65% of Pakistanis are happy despite all problems in life, Gallup survey shows

65% of Pakistanis are happy despite all problems in life, Gallup survey shows
Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman removed as Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman

Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman removed as Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman
Mob sets ablaze Hindu saint's shrine in KP's Karak

Mob sets ablaze Hindu saint's shrine in KP's Karak
New Year's eve in Karachi: Ban on aerial firing, restaurants to close at 5pm

New Year's eve in Karachi: Ban on aerial firing, restaurants to close at 5pm

Indian media trying to divert world’s attention from Kashmir issue: PM Imran Khan

Indian media trying to divert world’s attention from Kashmir issue: PM Imran Khan

Latest

view all